Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday directed that no coercive action be taken against the office bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) in connection with the stampede outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium that killed 11 people. The tragic incident occurred during the IPL victory celebrations organised by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).



The court’s direction came in response to a petition filed by the KSCA Managing Committee, seeking to quash the FIR registered against the association and its top officials. The plea names KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, and Treasurer E S Jairam as petitioners, and was listed before Justice S R Krishna Kumar.

The FIR, filed by Cubbon Park police, invokes multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections 105, 115(2), 118(1), 118(2), 3(5), 190, 132, and 125(a)(b).

In its plea, the KSCA argued that its role in the IPL event was limited to providing the venue under a rental agreement. The petition claimed that ticketing, gate control, and overall event management were handled entirely by RCB and its event partner, DNA Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

The association also cited a June 3 communication requesting security support from senior police officers, and noted that it had already announced ₹5 lakh ex gratia for the families of the deceased.

The petitioners alleged that the FIR was lodged without a preliminary inquiry and under political pressure. It further contended that the inclusion of KSCA officials was an attempt to divert public outrage away from lapses by government leaders and police authorities. They maintained that the tragedy was an accident triggered by a sudden crowd surge and not the result of negligence or criminal intent on their part.

The plea seeks interim relief, including a stay on the FIR and all further proceedings.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)