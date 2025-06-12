A London-bound Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. The following are details of some other airline accidents in India in recent decades:

August 2020

At least 18 people died and 16 were severely injured when an Air India Express Boeing 737 plane skidded off the runway in Kozhikode during heavy rain, plunged into a valley and crashed nose-first into the ground.

May 2010

An Air India Boeing 737 flight from Dubai overshot the runway at the airport in Mangaluru and crashed into a ravine, killing 158 people on board.

July 2000

More than 50 people were killed when a state-owned Alliance Air flight between Kolkata and New Delhi, crashed in a residential area of Patna.