Kolkata: At least seven people lost their lives, and several others are feared missing after a fire erupted at two adjoining godowns in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district early Monday, police said.

The blaze broke out in the twin godowns located in the Najirabad area under Narendrapur police station, on the outskirts of Kolkata. Firefighters battled the flames for nearly seven hours before bringing the situation under control, a senior police official said.

During a search operation around 5 pm, three severely charred bodies were recovered from the godowns. Four more bodies were later found, taking the death toll to seven, the officer added.

Baruipur police district superintendent Shubhendu Kumar said the bodies were burnt beyond recognition, making identification impossible at this stage.

“Whether more people were trapped and killed in the blaze will be known only after the debris is completely cleared,” he said.

Initially, six people were reported missing. However, relatives of those believed to be trapped said the number could exceed 10, as the godowns housed workers from a decoration firm and a popular momo chain, police said.

Fire services minister Sujit Bose said rescue efforts were continuing and teams were working to extinguish lingering pockets of fire across different floors of the damaged structures. He added that high-mast lamps had been installed to aid night operations.

On being asked about fire safety compliance at the units, Bose said, “While fire audit is conducted twice in a year and every loophole is attended to, it is the duty of the owners and company officials to ensure fire safety SOPs are followed in letter and spirit.”

As evening approached, anxious family members of the deceased and missing gathered at the site, seeking updates from fire and police officials.

“My uncle, who hails from Tamluk in Purba Medinipur, had been staying in the small rooms inside the godowns. He used to work in a decorator firm. He had last called around 1 am and now his phone is switched off,” said Tanmoy Giri, adding that he had been waiting at the spot since 9 am.

Another young man said his father, who had gone for the night shift at the momo unit, had remained unreachable since the incident.

Police said all those dead or missing are residents of Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and South 24 Parganas districts.

Earlier in the day, power minister Aroop Biswas, who visited the site, said it would only be possible to confirm if anyone remained trapped once the thick smoke cleared.

“The demolition squad of Kolkata Municipal Corporation had been brought to break the walls to let the smoke out,” he said.

A total of 12 fire tenders were deployed to tackle the blaze, which was reported around 3 am and brought under control by about 10 am, officials said.

The exact cause of the fire and the extent of the damage are yet to be determined.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari criticised the Trinamool Congress government, accusing it of “insensitivity and little coordination in disaster management during a fire of such magnitude.”

“Ministers and senior government and police officials are enjoying the Republic Day holiday and have no concern for the poor. The earlier this government goes, the better,” he said.

Responding to the remarks, Biswas said, “This is not the time to do politics over a human tragedy.”

Last year, a devastating fire at a hotel in central Kolkata claimed 14 lives on April 30.