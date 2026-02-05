New Delhi: Amid rising public concern over reports that over 800 people went missing in the national capital during the first half of January, the Delhi Police on Thursday said that there is "no cause for panic or fear" as the figures actually reflect a decline compared to the same period in previous years.

The data, released by the Delhi Police, revealed that a total of 807 people went missing between January 1 and 15, with an average of 54 people going missing every day. Of these, 509 were women and girls, and 298 were men. Among the total reported missing, 191 were minors, and 616 were adults.

In an official statement, the police said that, while the data was recorded, January 2026 saw a "decline in the number of missing persons reports when compared with the corresponding period of previous years." The Delhi Police, however, did not share the specific total for the month in its statement.

The police further clarified that no organised gang or criminal network was found to be involved in the cases of missing or abducted children in Delhi so far and urged the public to remain vigilant but calm.

The police maintained that they follow a transparent, impartial crime-reporting policy. All complaints related to missing persons are promptly registered and investigated. A missing person report can be lodged not only at a local police station but also through online platforms and the Emergency Response Support System (112).

"Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are strictly followed in all missing persons cases. Immediate efforts are initiated to trace the missing individual, with cases involving children being accorded the highest priority," the statement read.

To ensure focused action, dedicated missing persons squads have been deployed in all districts of the city. In addition, the Crime Branch's Anti Human Trafficking Unit is actively engaged in handling cases related to missing persons, especially children, to ensure swift investigation and recovery, it added.

The police urged people not to pay heed to rumours or unverified information being spread through social media and other platforms. Officials also warned that those found spreading panic or misinformation would face action under relevant legal provisions.

The Delhi Police also advised citizens to promptly report any missing persons and share accurate information with the authorities to aid investigations.