AAP leader Lucky Oberoi shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar
Chandigarh: Punjab Aam Aadmi Party leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead on Friday outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town by unidentified assailants, police said.
The incident took place in the morning, a senior police official from Jalandhar said over the phone.
Oberoi had arrived at the gurdwara in his Thar vehicle when the assailants, who were on a two-wheeler, opened fire at him.
He was rushed to a hospital in Jalandhar, but succumbed to injuries, police said. Further investigations are on, they said.
