Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday held delegation-level talks in Kuala Lumpur, focusing on ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in areas including defence, security, semiconductors, clean energy and agriculture.

Welcoming Modi and his delegation, Anwar said the two sides had identified issues that required further engagement by their teams and expressed optimism about expanding collaboration across sectors. "This visit is very significant to me personally," he said.

Thanking the Malaysian prime minister for the warm reception, Modi said the visit reflected the depth of the India–Malaysia partnership and noted that it was his third visit to the country as prime minister. He highlighted growing cooperation in agriculture, clean energy, defence, security, semiconductors, skill development and capacity building.

Modi also congratulated Malaysia on its "successful" ASEAN chairmanship and expressed confidence that bilateral ties would continue to grow stronger.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya, marking the formal start of his official engagements in Malaysia. The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit underscored the importance both sides attach to their comprehensive strategic partnership.

India and Malaysia share deep-rooted civilisational and cultural ties, reinforced by strong people-to-people connections and a significant Indian diaspora in Malaysia.

Highlighting this cultural link, Modi noted the role of the Tamil community in preserving and promoting its heritage in Malaysia, after students from the Malaysia Hindu Sangam recited Tirumurai devotional songs.

In a display of personal rapport, Modi and Anwar were also seen sharing a car ride to a community event in Kuala Lumpur, underscoring the cordial ties between the two leaders.

Modi's visit is being viewed as a key step towards further strengthening India–Malaysia relations, rooted in mutual trust, shared values and common aspirations.

(With IANS inputs)