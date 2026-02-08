Kochi: The last rites of Suraj Lama, who had been missing since his deportation from Kuwait and was later confirmed dead through a DNA test, were held at the Kalamassery Municipality Crematorium in north Kalamassery on Sunday. His son, Saton Lama, performed the final prayers in the presence of his wife, Rini Lama, and other family members.

Lama's body was handed over to his family by the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital following a Kerala High Court order directing the hospital authorities to release the remains to his wife and son with "all courtesies and honour". The family had earlier stated that the cremation would be held in Kerala.

Speaking to the media, Rimi Lama alleged that her husband did not receive proper medical care at the medical college hospital. "Despite being at the hospital for a few hours, he was not given adequate treatment and was allowed to leave unattended," Rini said. She added that a complaint would be filed against the hospital.

The 58-year-old Bengaluru resident went missing after being deported from Kuwait in October 2025. Suffering from severe cognitive impairment, he was reported missing by his wife at the Nedumbassery police station on October 8. Two days later, the Thrikkakara police took him into protective custody, but, unaware of the existing missing person complaint at Nedumbassery police station, treated him as a vagrant and sent him alone in a 108 ambulance to the medical college hospital. His death was later confirmed after a forensic DNA report matched his identity with a decomposed body found in Kalamassery in November.

On Friday, the Kerala High Court apologised to the family for lapses in the police investigation and systemic failures. The court criticised the police for poor coordination and questioned the medical college's accountability, observing that a disoriented patient brought in a police ambulance should not have been allowed to disappear.

The court has summoned the SHO of Nedumbassery police station or the missing case investigating officer to appear in person with all relevant case files on Monday at 1.45 pm.