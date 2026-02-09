Imphal: Armed militants torched several houses in Manipur's Ukhrul district, after a Tangkhul Naga community member was assaulted by a group of people, officials said on Monday.

The Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities on Sunday evening engaged in intense stone pelting in the district's Litan village, prompting the administration to issue prohibitory orders, they said.

Around midnight on Monday, several houses of Tangkhul Naga community members were set on fire at Litan Sareikhong, a Kuki village, allegedly by Kuki militants. A few houses of those belonging to the Kuki community were also torched in a nearby area, the officials said.

"The damages are being ascertained, and the situation remains tense," a district official said.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh, in a social media post, appealed to all communities to exercise restraint and maintain peace.

“The incident, arising out of a misunderstanding, is now under control. I appeal to all communities to exercise restraint, uphold the rule of law, and maintain peace and harmony," the CM said.

Additional security personnel have been deployed at Mahadev, Lambui, Shangkai, and in other areas leading to Litan to maintain law and order and prevent the movement of suspicious persons, the official said.

On Sunday evening, security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the two tribal groups that clashed at Litan Sareikhong village, he said.

A notification issued by the Ukhrul district magistrate said there was apprehension of breach of peace and tranquillity at the village, due to tension between members of the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities.

DM Asish Das said in the notification that the movement of anyone outside their residence is prohibited from 7 pm on Sunday until further orders. However, the decree shall not apply to government officials and security personnel, it added.

Violence broke out in the area after a member of the Tangkhul Naga community, the largest Naga tribe in Manipur, was allegedly assaulted by seven to eight persons at Litan village on Saturday night.

While both parties had mutually agreed to resolve the issue through customary means in a meeting scheduled for Sunday, the meeting did not take place, officials said.

Instead, a group of villagers from nearby Sikibung allegedly launched an attack on the residence of the chief of Litan Sareikhong, they said.

The villagers also reportedly fired seven rounds while passing through the vicinity of Litan police station.