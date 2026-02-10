Thiruvananthapuram: A 27-year-old man accused of circulating his lover's nude video was found hanging at his friend's house in Science City, Mangalapuram, on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Kiran, a native of Lal Bagh Nagar in Thonakkal.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Mangalapuram police station, Kiran had stayed overnight at his friend Al Ameen's house. Around 7 am, Ameen found him hanging inside a room. He was rushed to the Chirayinkeezh government taluk hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Thonakkal ward member Sudheesh said Kiran had been under emotional distress following a police complaint filed against him. The complaint alleged that private moments involving a girl, who is his mother's relative, were recorded and shared. Sudheesh said Kiran had insisted that it was his friend who circulated the video and not him.

"Kiran and the girl were in a relationship for the past six to seven months. When it was realised that he shared their intimate video with others, the girl's mother filed a complaint," Sudheesh said.

Meanwhile, a separate case has been registered at the Pothencode police station based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother. Police said the case was registered under the IT Act and other relevant sections, including recording a private video without consent and showing it to others.

According to the Pothencode Station House Officer, the case came to light after a neighbour confronted the girl's mother following an argument. "In a quarrel, he claimed to have seen an intimate video of her daughter," the SHO said. "As per our investigation, three men, including Kiran, had stored the video on their mobile phones and later deleted it. The mobile phones have been sent for forensic examination," the SHO added.

The SHO further said the girl and Kiran, who is her mother's relative, had been in a relationship for the past few months after she met him when he went for construction work at a neighbouring house. "While the relationship was consensual, the recording of the video was not, as per the woman's statement," he added.

Science City ward member Lalithambika said Kiran had fled earlier after mistaking a police raid for an attempt to arrest him. "Kiran was playing cards in front of the house where he later died when the police came for a raid. He thought the police had come to arrest him, but they had come for a raid as the area is frequented by drug abusers," she said.

"Kiran ran from Thonakkal to Thangamangalam and stayed at his relative's house. Later, he returned, met his brother Kishore, spent some time with him and then went to his friend's house, where he hung himself. The house is under construction and only his friend lives there. He was the one who found Kiran hanging," she added.

Lalithambika said Kiran's parents had passed away a year ago and that he was living with his brother Kishore and grandmother. "He was a JCB driver. While his house was under construction, he stayed at the girl's house. Her parents were against the relationship, but the two continued seeing each other even after he moved out and started living at his own house," she said.