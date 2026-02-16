Bengaluru: The First Additional District and Sessions Court on Monday sentenced three men to death in the Hampi gang-rape and murder case. The convicts are Mallesh alias Handi Mallesh, Sai and Sharanappa. The court pronounced the verdict after finding the crime to fall under the "rarest of rare" category. The court last week convicted the trio and reserved its order on sentencing.

The case relates to an incident on March 6, 2025, near Sanapura Lake and the Tungabhadra Canal, close to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi.

According to the prosecution, an Indian homestay owner had taken a group of guests, including an Israeli tourist, an American tourist, and two Indian tourists, for stargazing near the canal around 10.30 pm. The accused allegedly arrived on a motorcycle, picked a quarrel with the group and pushed the three male tourists into the canal.

The prosecution said two of the accused sexually assaulted the Indian woman and the Israeli tourist. One of the male tourists drowned after being pushed into the canal.

Following the complaint, the Gangavati Rural Police registered a case, arrested the accused and later filed a chargesheet. The verdict was delivered within 11 months of the incident.

The crime had drawn national attention and raised concerns over tourist safety in the Hampi region.