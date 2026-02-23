Chennai: Actor-Politician Vijay is likely to contest from Perambur Constituency in the upcoming assembly polls. On Sunday, his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhakam (TVK) passed a resolution urging its party chief to enter the fray from Perambur, reported PTI. The final decision is expected in the party meeting at Agaramcheri village near the Pallikonda toll plaza on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway in the district on Monday.

While moving the resolution on Sunday, Aadhav Arjuna, the general secretary of election campaign management said Vijay had often expressed his desire to contest from a constituency facing poverty, unemployment, prevalence of drug abuse and overall lack of development.

"Whenever we asked which constituency he would contest from, Annan (elder brother) would say he wanted to represent a place that has not developed at all and transform it into a place like Singapore," Arjuna said.

Arjuna criticised the ruling DMK, alleging that North Chennai had suffered from neglect and lack of growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our leader (Vijay) can only bring development. Shall we all pass a resolution today urging our leader to contest from Perambur constituency?" Arjun asked the party cadres, drawing loud applause.

He expressed hope that the party general secretary N Anand, North Chennai District Secretary Siva and others will endorse the resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arjuna exhorted party workers to strive for victory in all the 234 constituencies and make Vijay the Chief Minister. "Let the (political) journey (of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) to Fort St George begin from this Perambur constituency today," he said, referring to the seat of power that houses the Legislative Assembly and other official government buildings.

Responding to the resolution, Anand said, the Perambur constituency holds a special place in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There are 44,000 members and 1,810 TVK staff here (in Perambur). We wholeheartedly accept the resolution and we will inform our leader about the passing of this resolution moved by our brother (Aadhav Arjuna)," Anand, who was visibly elated, said.

"Your (party cadres) feelings will be communicated to our leader," he added.