Chennai: Sangeetha Vijay, wife of actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay, has filed a petition seeking divorce before a family court in Chengalpattu district near Chennai.

In her plea, filed under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, she alleged that her husband had engaged in an extra-marital relationship with an actress and had subjected her to "persistent mental cruelty, neglect and desertion." She stated that she would implead the actress as a second respondent if necessary.

Sangeetha contended that the marriage had "irretrievably broken down" and sought dissolution of the marriage. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on April 10. She has also requested the court to conduct the proceedings in camera.

She further submitted that unless an interim order of injunction is granted restraining social media platforms, YouTube channels, Facebook pages and other print and digital media outlets from hosting interviews, conducting public discussions or publishing any material relating to the proceedings, she and her family would be subjected to further humiliation and mental agony.

ADVERTISEMENT

She alleged that since 2021, Vijay had "emotionally withdrawn," treated her with verbal disdain and subjected her to "constructive desertion," forcing her to live separately within the matrimonial home.

According to the Sangeetha, Vijay's continued open association with the actress caused her severe emotional distress and led to embarrassment for their children among friends, within their social circle and on social media. She stated that, in order to avoid unnecessary publicity and protect the reputation of all parties concerned, she was refraining from disclosing the name of the actress at present.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she submitted that, if warranted, she reserves the right to implead the said actress as the second respondent in the main petition.

She further stated that despite maintaining silence to avoid a public scandal, she had, through her counsel, exchanged several legal notices and correspondence with the respondent between August 2024 and February 2025 in an attempt to arrive at an amicable resolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to issuing and exchanging legal notices, she made two earnest attempts to explore a mutually honourable exit through personal discussions with Vijay, the last of which took place on November 9, 2025. However, both attempts to arrive at a mutually acceptable and amicable settlement failed, despite Sangeetha's intention to avoid causing any harm to her husband's public standing.

The marriage between Sangeetha and Vijay was first registered on July 10, 1998, in the United Kingdom. Thereafter, a ceremonial marriage was performed on August 25, 1999, in Chennai, according to the petition.