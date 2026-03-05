New Delhi: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose resigned from his post on Thursday.

Bose, who was appointed governor on November 17, 2022, confirmed his resignation, saying that it's enough for him. "Yes, I have resigned. I have been the Governor of Bengal for three-and-a-half years; it's enough for me," he told PTI.

He did not disclose the reasons behind his sudden resignation or say whether any political pressure had prompted the decision.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed that Tamil Nadu Governor and ex-deputy NSA, R N Ravi, will hold additional charge of West Bengal following Bose's exit. "I have learnt from Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) that RN Ravi will replace CV Ananda Bose as Bengal governor," Banerjee wrote on her social media handle.