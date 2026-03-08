New Delhi: Amid controversy over alleged lapses during an event attended by President Droupadi Murmu in West Bengal, the Centre has asked the state government to submit an explanation by 5 pm on Sunday regarding violations of protocol, venue, and route arrangements during the visit, sources said.

In a letter addressed to the West Bengal chief secretary, the Union home secretary sought a report on the alleged breaches of rules contained in the ‘Blue Book’, which governs protocol, venue and route arrangements for such visits.

The ‘Blue Book’ is a confidential document outlining the security and protocol guidelines for the President, Vice-President and the Prime Minister, along with their families.

During the event on Saturday, President Murmu expressed disappointment over the low turnout at a programme organised for the tribal community near Bagdogra airport. She also questioned the decision to shift the venue from Bidhannagar and noted the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers during the visit.

PTI sources reported that the communication sent to the West Bengal chief secretary sought clarification regarding the absence of the chief minister, the chief secretary and the director general of police at the time of the President’s arrival in the state, calling it a serious breach of the Blue Book protocol.

Officials noted that only Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb was present to receive the President at the airport, which they said was also a violation of protocol.

Sources added that the washroom arranged for the President reportedly did not have water, prompting the Centre to seek an explanation from the state government. The state has also been asked to clarify why the route taken for the President’s movement was reportedly littered with garbage.

The letter further sought details on any action taken against the Darjeeling District Magistrate, the Siliguri Commissioner of Police and the Additional District Magistrate, who are believed to be directly responsible for the alleged lapses.

President Murmu had been invited to attend the annual programme of the tribal community, which was originally planned to be held at Bidhannagar in Siliguri. However, officials said the venue was later shifted to Goshaipur near Bagdogra airport citing security and logistical reasons.

When the President reached the venue on Saturday afternoon, only a small number of people were present. Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb was the sole representative who received her at the airport.

“Mamata Banerjee is like my younger sister. I am also a daughter of Bengal. I do not know whether she is upset. Anyway, that does not matter. All of you stay well,” the President said.

She also questioned the decision to move the tribal community’s annual programme from Bidhannagar to Goshaipur, where the turnout was reportedly low.

“Had the programme been held there (at Bidhannagar), it would have been better. There is ample space there, and many people could have attended. But I do not know why the state administration did not allow the meeting there. Today’s programme is being held at such a place that it is difficult for people to reach. Perhaps the state government does not want the welfare of tribals, and that is why they were prevented from coming here,” Murmu said.

Under protocol, the chief minister or a minister of the state government is usually present to receive the President.

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan described the lapses during the President’s event in West Bengal as unfortunate, saying a high constitutional office must always receive the dignity it deserves.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also criticised the West Bengal government, calling the incident “shameful and unprecedented” and accusing the ruling TMC administration of crossing all limits by allegedly insulting President Murmu during her visit.