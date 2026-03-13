Opposition MPs have submitted notices in both Houses of Parliament seeking a motion for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, sources said on Friday. As many as 130 Lok Sabha MPs and 63 Rajya Sabha MPs have signed the notice, a source said.

The signatories include members from all the INDIA bloc parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, which has backed the move despite no longer being formally part of the opposition alliance, the source added.

Some Independent MPs have also signed the notice, while several others have expressed interest in joining the initiative, the source said.

This is the first time a notice has been moved seeking the removal of a Chief Election Commissioner. According to sources, the notice lists seven charges against Kumar, including alleged "partisan and discriminatory conduct in office", "deliberate obstruction of investigation of electoral fraud", and "mass disenfranchisement".

Opposition parties have accused the CEC of aiding the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on several occasions, particularly in connection with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which they allege is aimed at benefiting the party at the Centre.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday amid protests by Opposition members over the LPG supply situation and price hike. Speaker Om Birla warned Opposition members against disrupting the Question Hour and asserted that it is everyone's responsibility to protect the dignity and sanctity of Parliament, both inside and outside the House.

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members sought to raise the issue of the LPG supply situation and price hike.

Birla said Question Hour is an important time when issues related to the nation and constituencies are raised, and all members should be allowed to ask their questions. He told the protesting members that their behaviour does not befit the decorum of the House.

On one hand, Opposition members keep complaining that they do not get opportunities to raise their issues, and on the other, they do not allow Question Hour to function, he noted.

Within about three minutes of the House convening for the day, Birla said that if the Opposition did not want the House to function, he would adjourn the proceedings till 12 noon.

Opposition parties are currently at loggerheads with the government on various issues. India has temporarily reintroduced kerosene for household use and coal for hotels and restaurants after the escalating West Asia crisis disrupted its energy supply lines from Gulf countries.

With the conflict shutting the Strait of Hormuz — the narrow sea lane between Iran and Oman through which India received more than half of its 5.8 million barrels of crude oil, 55 per cent of cooking gas (LPG) and 30 per cent of liquefied natural gas (LNG) — oil companies have prioritised LPG supply to households while cutting back on commercial users such as hotels and restaurants.

(With PTI inputs)