As several India-flagged vessels remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, on Friday said that "we will try our best" to resolve the issue. Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Fathali said, "We believe that Iran and India are friends. We have shared interests and faith."

As the war entered its fourteenth day with no end in sight, the Iranian envoy said, "Iran doesn't want war, but Iran is ready for war." While US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that "we're not finished yet", Iran remained defiant and has used the choking of the strategic Strait of Hormuz as leverage against the US–Israel combine.

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategic narrow sea lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Hundreds of ships have been stranded in the waterway since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran, prompting retaliatory strikes by Tehran across the region.

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, said at a media briefing on Friday that a total of 28 India-flagged vessels have been stuck — 24 to the west of the Strait of Hormuz and four to its east. One of the four vessels on the eastern side, Jag Prakash, has now set sail, he said, adding that it is carrying fuel for an African destination.

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Asked if Iran would allow Indian-flagged vessels to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Fathali said: "As I said in my speech, we have good relations with the government of India, and our officials spoke yesterday with Indian government officials. We should pray to Allah to remove all the obstacles in different fields. As for your question, we will try our best to remove the problems. I think you can expect good news in the near future."

Asked about the telephonic conversations between leaders of India and Iran in the past few days, he said they have had "good conversations".

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"And Mr (Narendra) Modi and Mr (Masoud) Pezeshkian believe that they should try their best. Several times, we have announced that we do not want war, but we are ready for war. Iran re-entered negotiations with the United States, but unfortunately, they were disrupted and destroyed. Now we are telling all governments that Iran does not want war, but it is ready for war," Fathali said, adding that "Iran prefers peace."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Thursday night — their fourth such conversation since the West Asia crisis erupted — as New Delhi intensified efforts to secure safe passage for more than two dozen Indian-flagged merchant vessels currently stationed on either side of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Jaishankar and Araghchi had spoken on February 28, soon after the US and Israel launched the attack on Iran that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They also spoke on March 5 and March 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone and discussed the "serious situation" in West Asia. The West Asia conflict began after the US and Israel launched a major military attack on Iran on February 28, killing 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran, in retaliation, attacked several Gulf nations hosting American military bases, disrupting global aviation operations, pushing up oil prices and triggering fears of an energy crisis.

Fathali said Iran has warned that "if you start the war, you cannot finish it". "The time, duration, scope and geography are under our control, and we believe we should do everything to ensure this war is not repeated," the Iranian envoy said. "They had announced a ceasefire nine months back, and Iran had accepted it. But now, unfortunately, they have started again. Inshallah, we will prevail," he added.

(With PTI inputs)