New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday confirmed that one Indian was killed in an attack in Riyadh as the conflict in West Asia nears three weeks. The Ministry said that six Indian nationals have lost their lives and one remains missing in "various incidents" since the start of the war.

"Late last night, we received information regarding the tragic demise of an Indian national during an attack in Riyadh on March 18," Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), MEA, said during an inter-ministerial briefing.

"We express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our Mission in Riyadh is in touch with the family and closely coordinating with local authorities for the early return of the mortal remains to India," he said.

A day earlier, the Indian embassy had said that residents in Riyadh and other regions received alerts on Wednesday.

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Mahajan also told reporters in Delhi that "six Indian nationals have lost their lives and one is missing in various incidents".

"Our missions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, and the UAE are in regular touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for the early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased Indian nationals to India," he said.

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The West Asia conflict began on February 28 when the US and Israel launched combined military strikes on Iran. In retaliation, Tehran has targeted Gulf countries hosting US military bases.

Energy and other civilian infrastructure in the Gulf region have also come under attack during this conflict that has stretched into three weeks, with no end to it in sight.

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Since February 28, around three lakh passengers have returned from the region to India, Mahajan said.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to leaders of Oman, Malaysia, France, Jordan and Qatar.

"In these conversations, the prime minister put forth India's position on the ongoing conflict in West Asia. He highlighted the need to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy, for de-escalation and the subsequent restoration of peace and stability," he said.

The prime minister strongly condemned the attack on the energy infrastructure. The PM and the various leaders reiterated their support for safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, he told reporters.

Mahajan said the MEA continues to proactively assist seafarers, students, stranded Indian nationals, and short-term visitors with visas, consular services, and logistical support wherever required.