Pooppara: The district administration on Thursday demolished dozens of illegal structures built on government land and along the banks of the Panniyar River in Pooppara town as part of a major anti-encroachment drive led by District Collector Dr Dineshan Cheruvatt.

A total of 88 illegally constructed buildings, including houses and commercial establishments, were razed under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act after authorities found that the encroachments were obstructing the natural flow of the Panniyar River and posing disaster risks during the monsoon season.

Heavy police deployment was arranged in the area anticipating possible law and order issues. The eviction process began around 6 am after prohibitory orders were imposed within the limits of the Santhanpara Police Station.

Officials said 56 people had encroached upon river puramboke and roadside government land in Pooppara village under Udumbanchola taluk and constructed buildings there. According to the Revenue Department, many of the structures initially started as temporary sheds but were later converted into permanent concrete buildings.

Eviction drive against encroachments in Pooppara town. Photo: Special arrangement

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The demolition operation was supervised by Devikulam Sub-Collector V M Arya, Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) K P Deepa and officials from the Revenue and Local Self-Government departments.

Revenue officials said stop memos had first been issued by the village officer on October 13, 2022, directing occupants to halt the illegal constructions. The encroachers later approached the High Court, but on January 17, 2023, the court directed authorities to remove the encroachments. The order was subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court.

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Eviction proceedings formally began on February 7, 2024, under a special task force led by then Idukki Sub-Collector Arun S Nair. Buildings not used exclusively for residential purposes were sealed, while residents were issued notices directing them to vacate.

The District Disaster Management Authority had also instructed the Santhanpara grama panchayat secretary to proceed with eviction measures after determining that the constructions posed serious flood and disaster risks by blocking the river channel.

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In February this year, authorities issued final notices directing occupants to voluntarily remove the structures within 30 days. The Revenue Department initiated demolition after the deadline expired.

Collector Dineshan Cheruvatt said only 12 families identified by the panchayat as landless and homeless would be eligible for rehabilitation assistance.

“Those who spent crores of rupees constructing illegal buildings on government land are not eligible for rehabilitation. The government will support only deserving families who do not own land or houses elsewhere,” he said.

The Collector also said the administration would examine whether there had been lapses on the part of the panchayat in allowing the constructions and warned that strict action would be taken if negligence was found.

District Collector Dr. Dineshan Cheruvatt leading the eviction drive against encroachments in Pooppara town. Photo: Special arrangement

He added that the demolition expenses would be recovered from the owners of the illegal structures.

Referring to the flooding witnessed in Kootar last year, the Collector said the administration would continue taking strict action against river encroachments in view of increasing disaster risks. He also said the reclaimed land would be utilised for restoration and rejuvenation of the river system.