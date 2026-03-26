At least 14 people were killed and 23 injured after a private bus collided with a tipper and caught fire in Markapuram district on Thursday. Passengers were trapped inside the burning vehicle, officials said.

Markapuram Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju said, "Fourteen people died in the accident, and 23 injured persons have been shifted to the hospital, including the driver. Efforts are on to gather complete details of the incident."

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives. The private bus was travelling from Jagityal in Telangana to Kaligiri in Nellore district with around 35 passengers on board when the accident occurred.

The tipper driver also sustained injuries and has been hospitalised. The Chief Minister spoke to officials to ensure that the injured were receiving adequate medical care. He also directed officials to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the cause of the accident and submit a report.

(With PTI inputs)