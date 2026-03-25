Kozhikode: Signalling that the alleged CPM–BJP nexus will remain a central theme of the United Democratic Front's (UDF) election strategy, particularly in the politically crucial Malabar region, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday stepped up their campaign in Kerala, sharpening their attack on the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Addressing a massive United Democratic Front (UDF) rally at Kozhikode beach, both leaders sought to position the UDF as the only credible alternative in the upcoming Assembly elections.

In a virtual address from Delhi, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi framed the electoral contest as a fight not between two, but effectively one front. "In reality, there are only two forces — the UDF and a partnership between the BJP and CPM," he said, accusing both parties of pursuing similar policies and failing to remain accountable to the public.

People gathered at Kozhikode beach to attend the Congress rally. Photo: Onmanorama

He alleged selective targeting by central agencies, questioning why corruption cases are not being registered against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while Congress leaders face scrutiny from agencies like the Enforcement Directorate. "This itself is proof of a deal between the BJP and CPM," he claimed.

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Echoing Rahul Gandhi's line, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged a "secret understanding" between the CPM and BJP, even coining the term "Communist Janata Party" to describe what he called their coordinated functioning. He claimed that the BJP is deliberately fielding weak candidates in several constituencies to indirectly benefit the LDF.

Kharge placed particular emphasis on the Malabar region, accusing both the Centre and the state government of neglecting the area over the past decade and treating its people as "second-class citizens." He warned voters against divisive politics and urged them to remain vigilant.

Leaders on stage during the Congress rally at Kozhikode beach. Photo: Onmanorama

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Rahul Gandhi also criticised both the Centre and the state government over unfulfilled job promises, saying that despite tall claims—two crore jobs by the Centre and 40 lakh by the state—employment generation has remained negligible. He further alleged that merit has been sidelined in government appointments in Kerala, with political affiliation taking precedence over qualification.

A significant portion of his speech focused on emotive and governance issues. He referred to alleged irregularities linked to Sabarimala and rising drug abuse, claiming that over eight lakh people in Kerala are affected. He also flagged concerns about the state's healthcare system, citing shortages of staff, medicines, and equipment.

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Rahul began his speech on a personal note, explaining his absence by mentioning that his mother, Sonia Gandhi, is currently hospitalised. He recalled the care she received from a Malayali nurse, using the anecdote to underline Kerala's secular and inclusive social fabric.

Both leaders used the platform to promote the UDF's flagship "Indira Guarantee" schemes, which form a central pillar of its campaign. These include free KSRTC travel for women, ₹1,000 monthly assistance for college students, a hike in welfare pensions to ₹3,000, a revamped health insurance scheme, and interest-free loans of up to ₹5 lakh for entrepreneurs. They pointed to Congress-ruled states like Karnataka and Telangana as examples where similar guarantees have been successfully implemented.

"We will do what we promise. We do not make false assurances," Kharge asserted, countering LDF's criticism about the feasibility of these schemes.

Adding a touch of aspirational politics, Kharge also promised that a FIFA-accredited stadium would be built in Kerala if the UDF comes to power, capable of hosting global football stars.

Kerala Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan expressed confidence that the UDF would secure more than 100 seats in the Assembly elections. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the ruling government is already sensing defeat, adding that "PR exercises cannot mask the reality."

The rally, presided over by KPCC president Sunny Joseph, was attended by several senior leaders, including Sachin Pilot, Ramesh Chennithala, Deepa Das Munshi, Sadiqali Shihab Thangal, P K Kunhalikutty, and K Sudhakaran, among others. The event drew a massive turnout, particularly from the Malabar region, signalling the UDF's intent to consolidate minority and anti-incumbency votes by amplifying the alleged CPM–BJP nexus as a central campaign theme.

