Thiruvananthapuram: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered a high-level inquiry into the deaths of five patients who were shifted from the surgical ICU of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College's multi-speciality block following a fire. Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas took suo motu cognisance of the incident based on media reports and directed the Health Department to conduct a detailed and transparent examination.

The Commission has sought a report within five weeks, including details on the evacuation of patients from the ICU, the cause of death of the five patients, post-mortem findings and the opinion of forensic experts. It also directed that statements of doctors, hospital staff and relatives of the deceased be recorded. Hospital records related to the incident, including autopsy and forensic reports, must be submitted along with the findings.

The Commission asked officials to verify whether any complaints have been filed by the relatives and whether any FIR has been registered. Justice Thomas also directed the Director of Medical Education (DME) to submit a separate report on the incident. A government representative and the DME are to appear in person at the Commission headquarters on May 8.

The relatives of deceased patients had alleged that the immediate shifting of those who required critical care caused the deaths on March 17. Meanwhile, authorities denied any link between the deaths and the fire. In a statement, the Principal and Hospital Superintendent said all five patients had been undergoing treatment in critical condition following accidents, and their deaths were not caused by the fire or its side effects.