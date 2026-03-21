A 38-year-old man who was shifted out of the Surgical ICU of the Medical College Hospital following a fire incident died the next day, raising concerns among his family. The deceased has been identified as Saneesh, a native of Keezhkolla near Chenkal.

The fire broke out on the morning of March 17 in the Surgical ICU at the hospital's multi-speciality block, following a ventilator explosion. Saneesh died the following night at around 8.30 pm. His relatives allege that the ventilator unit that caught fire had been used for his treatment.

Saneesh, a tile setter by profession, had sustained serious injuries in a road accident on March 8. The mishap occurred around 9.30 pm near the Neyyattinkara bus stand junction on the Karamana–Kaliyikkavila road, after the motorcycle he was riding went out of control and overturned. He was subsequently admitted to the intensive care unit of the Medical College Hospital.

Relatives have also alleged that Saneesh was not among the patients evacuated during the fire. They claim they were later informed that he had been shifted to another ICU.

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According to the family, hospital authorities had earlier indicated that his condition was improving and that he had been placed on a liquid diet within two days of admission.

However, they claim that no information was shared following the fire. It was only on the morning of March 18 that they were informed his condition had turned critical, and he died later that night. His funeral was held subsequently.

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Saneesh is survived by his wife, Leena, and children, Aby and Ebin.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities said that no formal complaint has been received regarding Saneesh's death. "Saneesh had sustained severe injuries in the accident and was in a critical condition, which is why he had been placed on ventilator support. The fire did not cause harm to any patient," officials said.