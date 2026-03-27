Srinagar: At least seven people lost their lives, and five others sustained injuries after a series of avalanches struck the Srinagar-Leh national highway on Friday. The avalanches occurred along the stretch between Zero Point and Minimarg during the afternoon, trapping multiple vehicles beneath snow and debris.

Authorities said rescue teams were deployed immediately, and operations are underway to remove the snow and reach those trapped. In a post on X, Union minister Jitendra Singh confirmed the fatalities.

"Saddened to learn about the tragic death of 7 persons and injuries to 5 after an avalanche hit the vehicle at Zojila pass. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families," Singh posted on X. He added that all necessary assistance is being extended to the injured.