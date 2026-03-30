Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin and TVK chief Vijay filed their nominations for the assembly elections in the state on Monday.

Stalin filed his nomination from the Kolathur Assembly constituency in Chennai. After submitting his papers, he expressed confidence that the people would hand him a fourth consecutive victory in the constituency.

Stalin had won from Kolathur in the 2011, 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections. After filing his nomination, he held a brief roadshow, greeting people and seeking their support. He also released a book highlighting his achievements in the constituency.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, making his electoral debut, filed his nomination from the Perambur constituency in Chennai. He has chosen to contest from the north Chennai region, which has a sizeable working-class population.