The 16th Census of India will commence on April 1 and conclude on August 31. It will be conducted in two phases — the first being the House Listing and Housing Census (HLO), followed by the Population Census. For the first time, citizens will be allowed to submit their details through a self-enumeration facility. In Kerala, the exercise will be held from June 16 to July 30. In the state, citizens can use the self-enumeration facility from June 16 to 30, while house listing and house census will be conducted from July 1 to 30.

In a first, the exercise will be completely digital, with enumerators using a special mobile application created for the purpose on their phones to collect the information.

33 questions for first phase

The government has notified a set of 33 questions for the first phase — Housing Listing and Housing Operations (HLO) — which will be carried out over a month between April 1 and September 30, as per schedules finalised by states and Union Territories, a top official said.

Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, said that as per a January 22 notification, enumerators will collect details such as building number (municipal, local authority, or census number), census house number, and the predominant materials used for the floor, walls, and roof. They will also record the use and condition of the house and assign a household number.

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Information on the total number of usual residents, the name and sex of the head of the household, caste category (Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, or others), ownership status of the house, number of dwelling rooms, and number of married couples will also be collected.

Enumerators will further gather data on amenities and assets, including the main source and availability of drinking water, source of lighting, type of latrine, wastewater outlet, availability of bathing and kitchen facilities, LPG/PNG connections, and the primary cooking fuel.

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Data on household assets such as radio, television, internet access, laptop/computer, telephone/mobile/smartphone, bicycle/scooter/motorcycle/moped, and car/jeep/van will also be recorded, along with the main cereal consumed and a mobile number for census-related communication.

Citizens can opt for self-enumeration in 16 languages during the 15-day period preceding the start of the HLO phase in their respective state or Union Territory. For instance, in NDMC and Delhi Cantonment, where HLO is scheduled from April 16 to May 15, self-enumeration will be available from April 1 to April 15, he said.

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How to complete self-enumeration

Visit se.census.gov.in

Register using a mobile number and basic details

Select the district

Mark the house location on the map

Submit the information at your convenience

A 16-digit unique Self-Enumeration ID will be generated and must be shared with the enumerator during the field visit for verification.

If any error occurs during the self-enumeration process, citizens can make corrections during the verification visit. Individual data will remain confidential and cannot be used in courts or for availing government benefits, assured the Census Commissioner.