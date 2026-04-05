Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhakam (TVK) chief Vijay has disclosed two pending criminal cases and assets worth ₹630 crore in a revised election affidavit, after initially stating he had no cases against him.

The fresh affidavit, notarised on April 3 and submitted on April 4 through a representative, includes details of two FIRs registered in Chennai and Madurai that were not mentioned in the earlier filing dated March 30.

According to the updated document, one case (FIR No. 74 of 2026) was registered at the K5 Peravallur Police Station in Chennai over an alleged public disturbance during election campaigning on March 30. Vijay stated he learned about this case through social media on April 2.

The second case (FIR No. 108 of 2025), filed at Koodakovil Police Station in Madurai district, relates to an incident during a party event on August 21, 2025. A complainant alleged being pushed and injured by bouncers while trying to approach the leader during a ramp walk. Vijay noted that he has not yet received any formal summons in this matter.

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While the criminal disclosures were updated, most financial details remained largely unchanged. Vijay’s movable assets are now valued at ₹410.59 crore, slightly higher than the ₹404.58 crore declared earlier. These include silver items worth ₹15 lakh and 883 grams of gold jewellery valued at over ₹1.20 crore.

His immovable assets, including residential and commercial properties in areas such as Neelankarai and Saligramam, are estimated to be worth around ₹220.15 crore at current market value.

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The TVK leader reported an income of ₹184.53 crore for the 2024–25 financial year. He also declared pending income tax dues of about ₹3.44 crore across multiple assessment years, which are currently under appeal, reported PTI.

Vijay is contesting the Assembly elections from Perambur and Tiruchirapalli East constituencies. He filed his first nomination for Perambur on March 30 and later submitted his nomination for Tiruchirapalli East on April 2.

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The revised affidavit, filed in Perambur on April 4, was submitted to address inconsistencies between the earlier filings for the two constituencies and to ensure compliance with the Election Commission's rules on the disclosure of criminal cases.