Polling began across Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry on Thursday, where the BJP is seeking to retain power in both regions.

Voters in 126 assembly constituencies in Assam will decide the electoral fate of 722 candidates, with the ruling BJP aiming for a third consecutive term in office. The Congress, on the other hand, is seeking to wrest power after being ousted in 2016. Polling, being held in a single phase, began at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm. Long queues of voters were seen outside polling stations from early morning.

An electorate of 2.50 crore, including 1.25 crore women and 318 from the third gender, can exercise their franchise in 31,490 polling stations across the state. Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi, assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

Several cabinet ministers, including the AGP’s Atul Bora and Keshav Mahanta, and the BPF’s Charan Boro, are also in the fray. The Congress has the highest of 99 contestants, followed by the BJP with 90, AIUDF 30, NDA allies AGP 26 and BPF 11. The Opposition alliance’s Raijor Dal is contesting in 13 seats, AJP in 10, CPI(M) in 3 and APHLC in 2. Outside the two coalitions, the AAP is contesting in 18 seats, UPPL in 18, TMC 22, JMM 16, and there are 258 Independents.

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The ruling NDA’s main constituents are the BJP, Asom Gana Parishad and the Bodo Peoples’ Front, while the Opposition alliance comprises the Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI(M), All Party Hill Leaders Conference and CPI(ML).

In the Union Territory of Puducherry, 9.50 lakh voters are set to decide the electoral fortunes of the ruling NDA, determined to retain power, and the opposition INDIA bloc, which is aiming to win the polls and assume power. Voters lined up enthusiastically before polling stations in Puducherry and its enclaves of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam to exercise their franchise. Polling began at 7 am and is set to continue till 6 pm.

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Puducherry District Collector A Kulothungan said people were taking part in the polls in a brisk manner and added that all basic amenities were ensured at polling stations.

At VO Chidambaranar School, a robot offered chocolates to welcome voters to cast their votes. The Union Territory has a total of 9.50 lakh voters spread over Puducherry with 23 Assembly segments, Karaikal five, and Mahe and Yanam with one constituency each. The territorial Assembly is 30-member strong. Women voters, numbering 5.03 lakh, outnumber men, who account for 4.46 lakh voters.

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The Union Territory has 1,099 polling stations with webcasting facilities, of which 209 have been identified as vulnerable. A total of 294 candidates are in the fray, including 40 women and 117 Independents. Officials said around 5,000 personnel and 2,800 police have been deployed to ensure smooth and peaceful polling. All toddy, arrack and liquor outlets, as well as restaurants serving liquor, were closed, with the Excise Department directing closure of shops from April 7 to 9 for the smooth conduct of the election.

Puducherry registered 82.2 per cent polling in the last Assembly elections held in 2021. The NDA comprising AINRC, BJP, AIADMK and LJK, and the INDIA bloc comprising Congress, DMK and VCK are the two principal alliances in the fray. The entry of actor-politician Vijay-led TVK has generated significant expectations.

Among the key contestants are AINRC leader and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who is facing a challenge from Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha MP V Vaithilingam in Thattanchavady constituency, the stronghold of Rangasamy.

The Chief Minister is also contesting from the Mangalam seat. Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, DMK’s R Siva, is contesting from the Villianur segment, where AINRC’s M Ravikumar is his main rival in a multi-cornered contest. Actor-director Seeman’s NTK is another party in the fray.

The counting of votes in both regions is scheduled for May 4.

(With agency inputs)