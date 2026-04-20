The Madras High Court on Monday issued notices on a plea seeking an investigation into alleged discrepancies in the asset declarations filed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay in connection with the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan, which directed notices to Vijay, the Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), the Election Commission of India, and the Returning Officers of the Perambur and Trichy (East) constituencies.

During the hearing, the court made an oral observation pointing to what it described as an apparent irregularity in the disclosure of assets. The bench noted that nearly ₹100 crore had allegedly not been declared in one of the election affidavits filed by Vijay, while emphasising that the issue required further scrutiny. The matter has been posted for further hearing next week.

The plea was filed by Chennai resident V Vignesh, who alleged inconsistencies between the affidavits submitted by Vijay to the returning officers in Trichy (East) and Perambur constituencies. According to the petition, the differences in disclosures raise multiple layers of inconsistencies that warrant investigation.

With notices now issued to all concerned parties, the case is expected to be examined further in the coming hearings

(With Live Law inputs)