Over 61 per cent of the 3.21 crore electors cast their votes till 1 pm in the second and final phase of polling in West Bengal, amid sporadic violence and political tensions. Brief tension was reported in Bhabanipur as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari traded barbs after arriving at the same booth area.

Polling began at 7 am, with long queues seen across Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, and Purba Bardhaman — districts that form the state’s political core. Of the total electorate, 1.57 crore are women and 792 are third-gender voters.

By 1 pm, the state recorded a turnout of 61.11 per cent. Purba Bardhaman registered the highest polling at 66.8 per cent, followed by Hooghly (64.57 per cent) and Nadia (61.41 per cent). Howrah saw 60.68 per cent turnout, while North 24 Parganas recorded 60.18 per cent. Kolkata North and South reported 60.18 per cent and 57.73 per cent, respectively, while South 24 Parganas logged 58.58 per cent. The first phase on April 23 had recorded over 62.18 per cent turnout till 1 pm.

Polling was largely peaceful, barring minor incidents, a poll panel official said.

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Bhabanipur, the Chief Minister’s stronghold, turned into the focal point of the day as Banerjee and Adhikari faced off in Chakraberia, in what is being seen as a rematch of the Nandigram contest, where Adhikari defeated Banerjee in 2021.

Banerjee, who reached the area early following complaints of alleged intimidation of TMC leaders, was seated outside the booth when Adhikari arrived under heavy security deployment. Adhikari asserted he would not allow “hooliganism,” while Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to “rig” the polls using central forces and election machinery.

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She alleged CRPF personnel had visited TMC leaders’ homes late Tuesday night and accused election observers of acting at the BJP’s behest. Adhikari dismissed the claims as “frustration,” alleging Banerjee was not receiving votes.

Breaking her usual routine, Banerjee stepped out before 8 am, visiting Chetla, Padmapukur and Chakraberia before voting, underlining the stakes in Bhabanipur and south Bengal.

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Tension flared again in Kalighat when Adhikari visited a polling booth, triggering slogan-shouting by TMC workers and counter-slogans from BJP supporters. Police intervened, and security forces resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. Adhikari later complained to the Election Commission, seeking additional central forces.

Incidents of violence and disruption were reported from several districts. In Nadia’s Chapra, a BJP polling agent was allegedly assaulted during a mock poll, a charge denied by the TMC. A BJP camp office was vandalised in Shantipur.

The ISF alleged its agents were blocked from entering booths in Bhangar in South 24 Parganas.

In Howrah’s Bally constituency, an EVM malfunction in Liluah delayed voting, leading to protests and a lathi-charge by central forces; two people were arrested. In Amdanga, police and RAF dispersed crowds over unlawful gathering complaints.

In Panihati, BJP candidate Ratna Debnath faced protests, with her vehicle allegedly stopped by TMC workers. In Jagaddal, the recovery of a firearm near a booth triggered tension before security forces restored order.

BJP candidate Bikash Sardar from Basanti alleged that 200–250 TMC supporters attacked his vehicle and assaulted his driver during booth visits. The TMC did not immediately respond.

Unlike the first phase, where the BJP focused on defending its gains in north Bengal, the final phase has shifted the contest to the TMC’s southern stronghold. In 2021, the TMC won 123 of these 142 seats, while the BJP secured 18 and the ISF one. For the BJP, breaching this southern belt remains crucial to mounting a serious challenge for power in the state.