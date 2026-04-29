Kozhikode: Public protests against a quarry unit at Kokkallur near Balussery have intensified, even as police moved to implement a court order granting protection for the unit’s continued operations. The move has triggered strong opposition from local residents, political groups, and social organisations.

On Monday, police detained more than 40 protesters, including women and children, who had staged a blockade in front of the quarry site. Cases were also registered against them for obstructing the functioning of the unit.

Despite the police action, the local level Public Action Council has decided to continue its indefinite agitation, demanding that quarry operations be halted until a final court directive is issued.

Protestors near the quarry unit at Kokkallur in Balusserry on Wednesday. Photo: Special Arrangement

The protest, now in its 22nd day, was launched by residents alleging that the quarry’s activities are severely affecting the lives of families living in around 50 houses located adjacent to the site. With the quarry management securing a court order for police protection, a heavy police presence was deployed in the area on Wednesday morning. As protesters, including women and children, strengthened their blockade, police forcibly removed them, leading to clashes. The detained protesters were later taken to the police station in vans.

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Protesters alleged that two children sustained injuries during the police action and were treated at a hospital near Balussery.

“It is unfortunate that police are forcibly removing people who are raising issues directly affecting their daily lives. Hundreds of people living in more than 50 houses have been suffering due to indiscriminate mining activities over the past four years. The quarry authorities are misleading the court and concerned departments about the potential hazards. We will continue our protest,” said K.V. Narayanan Nair, convenor of the Janakeeya Action Council.

The quarry unit at Kokkallur in Balusserry. Photo: Special Arrangement

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Residents living near the quarry echoed similar concerns. “Around 50 families live downhill from the quarry. Heaps of mined soil and rocks pose a serious threat. During heavy rains, there is a risk of landslides. Frequent blasting for mining is also dangerous,” said Sreesudha, a local resident. She also alleged harassment of women protesters by quarry management and claimed that police have not acted on their complaints.

Rejecting allegations that children were being used as shields during protests, she said families had no option but to bring children along. “We cannot leave them alone at home,” she added.

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Balussery Grama Panchayat President Mangal Das said the protest reflects a collective concern cutting across political lines. “The panchayat stands with the people, as their demands are justified. While police are bound to enforce the court order, a meeting involving higher authorities is needed to find a lasting solution,” he said.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said cases have been registered against 42 people in connection with the incident. “We are obligated to provide protection as per the court directive. Police action will continue if the protests persist,” the officer said.