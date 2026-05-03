Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Date, time, past results and more
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The battle for Assam enters its final stage as the state prepares for counting day on Monday, May 4. Whether the BJP-led NDA secures a historic "hat-trick" or the Congress-led alliance stages a dramatic comeback will be decided as the fates of 722 candidates are unsealed. Here is your comprehensive guide to the Assam Assembly Election 2026 results.
Assam Election Results 2026: Date and Time
Counting for all 126 constituencies will be conducted under a heavy security blanket to ensure a smooth and transparent process.
- Result Date: May 4, 2026 (Monday)
- Counting Start Time: 8:00 AM
Counting day logistics & security
Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel has confirmed that all arrangements are in place to manage the logistics of the 126-seat assembly.
Centres: Counting will take place at 40 centres across all 35 districts. Districts like Nagaon, Kokrajhar, Tinsukia, and Jorhat will utilise multiple centres to expedite the process.
Personnel & Security:
- 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are guarding strongrooms.
- 85 Assault Groups are on standby to handle any disruptions.
- 800 additional police personnel will assist in moving EVMs from strongrooms to counting halls.
- Candidates: The electoral fate of 722 candidates (including 59 women) is currently locked in the EVMs.
Key players
The 2026 election features a clash between established veterans and regional challengers.
The Main Fronts:
- NDA (Ruling): BJP (90 candidates), AGP (26), and BPF (11).
- Opposition Alliance: Congress (99 candidates), AIUDF (30), Raijor Dal, AJP, and CPI(M).
High-Profile candidates
- Himanta Biswa Sarma (BJP): The Chief Minister seeking a third consecutive term for the alliance.
- Gaurav Gogoi (Congress): The state unit chief leading the charge for a Congress revival.
- Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF): A key player in the identity politics of the state.
- Akhil Gogoi (Raijor Dal) & Lurinjyoti Gogoi (AJP): Regional voices looking to disrupt the two-party dominance.
Assam Assembly Election Results 2021
Assam maintained its reputation for high political engagement with a massive 85.96% voter turnout on April 9.
2021 Assembly Breakdown:
- BJP: 64 seats
- Congress: 26 seats
- AIUDF: 15 seats
- AGP: 9 seats
- UPPL: 7 seats
- Others: 5 seats
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Assam Assembly Election Results: Official Links for Live Results
For real-time, authenticated data on Monday morning, refer to these official portals:
- ECI Website: The results can be accessed on the official Election Commission of India website: https://www.eci.gov.in/
- Voter Helpline app: For users on the go, the ECI offers a mobile app Voter Helpline on Android and iOS. The app has a dedicated “Results” section with real-time updates synced with the ECI website.
- CEO Assam Official Site: ceoassam.nic.in (District-level data and official press notes).