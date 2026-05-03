Kochi: “We thought this would finally be the year we could stay in our homes without fear, but now it feels like we are heading into another monsoon unprotected,” said Laila Xavier Eerassheri, a resident of Kannamaly in Chellanam panchayat in Ernakulam, capturing the anxiety spreading across coastal hamlet as work on the second phase of the tetrapod seawall project remains stalled.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated phase II of the Chellanam Coastal Protection Project on March 7 with much fanfare. The ₹404-crore project proposes the construction of a 6.1-km tetrapod-based seawall, extending protection beyond the 7.3-km stretch completed under phase I from Chellanam Harbour to Puthenthode.

However, progress has stalled at the administrative level. While the project has received Administrative Sanction, which was the main highlight of the grand inauguration ceremony, it is yet to secure Technical Sanction. Though financial approvals are understood to be in place and the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society has been identified for execution, a formal contract has not been signed since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) kicked in after the poll notifications, delaying the commencement of work.

The issue has also figured in proceedings before the Kerala High Court in a writ petition filed by the residents, where the government indicated that further steps may be taken after the lifting of the Election Code of Conduct.

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Residents say the delay has left them in a difficult position, particularly as the summer months, traditionally used for repairing homes ahead of the monsoon, are passing without clarity.

“During the summer, we complete patching the cracks and checking the roofs of our houses,” said Soshamma Jacob, a resident near Puthenthode Beach. “I have spent much money on repairs now after seeing the inauguration of phase II of the seawall project. It has been nearly two months and the work has not started. The big waves during the monsoon will wash away that money I invested in the repairs along with my house. We don’t know what we will do,” she said.

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Others point to the recurring threat posed by monsoon sea erosion. “The severe heat during the summer is unbearable but we feel relieved as the sea is calm. During the monsoons, the sea turns very rough. Except for the ruins of the collapsed seawalls, there is nothing between our houses and the sea,” said Mariyamma Arratukulangara. “We saw the ministers and the stage in March and thought this was the year we wouldn't have to shift to relief camps. Now, with June just weeks away, it feels like nothing has changed,” she added.

VT Sebastian, general convener of the Chellanam-Kochi Janakeeya Vedhi, said the timing of the inauguration, just ahead of election notifications, has raised concerns among residents.

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“The inauguration of phase 2 was a major relief for a community that has been protesting for years, demanding sustainable coastal protection measures. However, it has emerged that the inauguration took place after granting only administrative sanction, without securing the necessary financial or technical clearances,” he said.

“The coastal residents, who were hopeful following the inauguration, are now in a state of deep anxiety. They fear they will have to endure severe sea incursions again this monsoon season. The government has betrayed the residents by launching the project ahead of the polls without a solid assurance about when it will start,” he added.