Kerala Assembly Election Results Live: With the Kerala Assembly election 2026 results set to be announced on May 4, focus shifts to counting day, when the fate of candidates across all 140 constituencies will be decided. Here’s how and where to check the results, along with key timings.

Kerala Assembly Election Results: Date and Time

Date: May 4, 2026 (Monday)

Time: 8 am

Kerala Assembly election results 2026: official links

ECI Website: The results can be accessed on the official Election Commission of India website: https://www.eci.gov.in/

The results can be accessed on the official Election Commission of India website: https://www.eci.gov.in/ Voter Helpline app: For users on the go, the ECI offers a mobile app Voter Helpline on Android and iOS. The app has a dedicated “Results” section with real-time updates synced with the ECI website.

For users on the go, the ECI offers a mobile app Voter Helpline on Android and iOS. The app has a dedicated “Results” section with real-time updates synced with the ECI website. Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Kerala: The state-level portal provides detailed, Kerala-specific data and updates. Website: https://ceo.kerala.gov.in

Onmanorama will also bring you the latest updates, key trends, and final results as they are announced. Please visit our homepage for live constituency- and party-wise updates on the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026.