Chennai: Vijay on Tuesday kickstarted the government formation process, chairing a meeting of newly elected Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam MLAs a day after the party emerged as the single largest force in the Assembly with 108 seats.

The meeting at the party headquarters focused on electing the legislature party leader and outlining strategy for forming the government in the 234-member House. MLAs also discussed coordination and conduct in the Assembly, party leaders said, according to PTI.

Ahead of the meeting, Vijay paid floral tributes to leaders regarded as the party’s ideological influences, including Periyar E V Ramasamy, B R Ambedkar, K Kamaraj, Velu Nachiyar and Anjalai Ammal.

Party leader Nanjil Sampath said discussions also covered options to secure the numbers required to stake claim to power. With 108 MLAs, TVK is 10 short of the simple majority mark of 118.

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While details of possible support arrangements were not disclosed, Sampath expressed confidence that the leadership would “work it out” and that a positive outcome could be expected soon.

In the April 23 polls, TVK won 108 seats, followed by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with 59 and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam with 47. The Indian National Congress secured five seats.