Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday ordered the closure of 717 retail liquor outlets across the state, including hundreds located near places of worship, educational institutions and bus stands.

According to an official release, the decision was taken considering public welfare and long-standing demands for tighter regulation of liquor sales.

The outlets marked for closure include 276 shops situated near places of worship, 186 near educational institutions and 255 located close to bus stands. The government said all 717 outlets would be shut within the next two weeks.

The move comes amid sustained public pressure, particularly from women’s groups and several political parties, demanding the closure of liquor outlets across the state.

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Liquor sales in Tamil Nadu are controlled by the state-run Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), which currently operates 4,765 retail liquor outlets statewide.

The announcement is among the first major policy decisions taken by the Vijay-led government after the recent Assembly elections, in which the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats.

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The DMK won 59 seats, while the AIADMK secured 47. The Congress bagged five seats and the PMK four. CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML won two seats each, while the BJP, DMDK and AMMK secured one seat apiece.