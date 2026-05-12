New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on May 3 amid reports of alleged irregularities being probed by the Rajasthan SOG. The exam will be rescheduled to dates announced later.

In a statement, the NTA said the matter had been referred to central agencies on May 8 for independent verification and necessary action to ensure the “fair, secure and credible conduct” of national examinations. According to the agency, the findings received during the investigation established that “the present examination process could not be allowed to stand”. The decision to cancel the exam and hold it again was taken with the approval of the Government of India.

The Centre has also decided to hand over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations linked to the examination. The NTA said it would fully cooperate with the inquiry and provide all necessary records and materials. Over 400 questions were circulated in the days before the examination, and questions related to two subjects, Biology and Chemistry, were similar, police officials said. Anand Kumar Shrivastava, DGP, Operations Cell, Rajasthan Police, told Onmanorama that the origin of the guess paper has been traced to Kerala.

Existing registration to remain valid

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused to students and families, the agency said the decision was taken in the larger interest of preserving trust in the national examination system. The NTA clarified that registration data, candidature details and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-conducted exam. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional examination fee will be charged. The agency also said fees already paid by candidates would be refunded, while the re-examination would be conducted using NTA’s internal resources.

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Fresh dates for the examination and reissued admit cards will be announced through the agency’s official channels. The NTA also urged candidates and parents not to rely on unverified social media reports.

In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 12, 2026

Around 22.7 lakh aspirants appeared for the NEET UG examination held on May 3. Students who clear the exam gain admission to MBBS, BDS, and other allied medical courses at various institutions across the country. In 2024, the NEET question paper leak was reported in Bihar. The initial probe by the Bihar police was later handed over to the CBI, prompting the Supreme Court to intervene and resulted in multiple arrests across different states.