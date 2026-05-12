Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) legislator JCD Prabhakar was on Tuesday unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Pro-Tem Speaker M V Karuppaiah announced Prabhakar’s election after the Assembly convened for the day, stating that his was the only nomination received for the Speaker’s post. The nomination had been proposed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

Following the announcement, Karuppaiah said his tenure as Pro-Tem Speaker had come to an end. As per Assembly tradition, he invited Leader of the House K A Sengottaiyan and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin to escort the newly elected Speaker to the Chair.

Sengottaiyan and Udhayanidhi congratulated Prabhakar and accompanied him to the Speaker’s chair located at the centre of the House, between the treasury and opposition benches.

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Soon after assuming office, Prabhakar conducted the election for the post of Deputy Speaker. He announced that TVK MLA from Thuraiyur, M Ravisankar, was the sole candidate to file nomination papers for the post. His nomination was proposed by Sengottaiyan.

With no other nominations filed, Ravisankar was also elected unopposed as Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.