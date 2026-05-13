Sonia Gandhi visits Gurugram hospital for 'routine' check-up
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New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday visited Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for a routine check-up.
The former Congress president is at the hospital and will leave soon, PTI reported. There was no comment from the hospital on the visit.
Earlier in March, Sonia was admitted to the hospital due to an infection.
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