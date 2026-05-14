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An Indian-flagged commercial vessel has come under attack off the coast of Oman but all its crew members are safe, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

It is not immediately known who carried out the strike on the vessel on Wednesday. The MEA described the attack as "unacceptable".

"The attack on an Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman yesterday is unacceptable and we deplore the fact that commercial shipping and civilian mariners continue to be targeted," it said.

"All Indian crew on board are safe and we thank the Omani authorities for rescuing them," it said.

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The MEA said India reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided.

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