Medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which was cancelled following allegations of irregularities in the examination process, will be re-conducted on June 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday. The exam was earlier held on May 3.

The NTA had earlier this week announced the cancellation of NEET-UG and said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would conduct a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities linked to the examination.

“The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026,” a senior official said.

The announcement follows a high-level meeting held late on Thursday evening at the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to review preparations for conducting the exam afresh.