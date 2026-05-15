NEET-UG 2026 re-exam scheduled for June 21
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The NEET-UG medical entrance exam, which was previously cancelled due to allegations of irregularities, will be re-conducted on June 21st.
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the re-examination after a high-level meeting involving the Union Education Minister.
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged irregularities surrounding the exam.
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Medical entrance exam NEET-UG, which was cancelled following allegations of irregularities in the examination process, will be re-conducted on June 21, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday. The exam was earlier held on May 3.
The NTA had earlier this week announced the cancellation of NEET-UG and said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would conduct a comprehensive inquiry into alleged irregularities linked to the examination.
“The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026,” a senior official said.
The announcement follows a high-level meeting held late on Thursday evening at the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to review preparations for conducting the exam afresh.