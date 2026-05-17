A fire broke out in an AC coach of the Thiruvananthapuram-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district early on Sunday, railway officials said. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

The blaze erupted around 5.15 am in the Kota railway division. According to senior divisional commercial manager Sourabh Jain, the fire originated in the B-1 coach, which was carrying 68 passengers at the time.

Railway authorities immediately detached the affected coach from the train and switched off the overhead electric supply (OHE) as part of emergency safety measures. All passengers were safely evacuated, Kota railway PRO Ravindra Lakhara told PTI.

The Railways said passengers from the affected coach were accommodated in other coaches for their onward journey till Kota. An additional coach will be attached at Kota station to restore the train’s full capacity.

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The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and is currently under investigation, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)