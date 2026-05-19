The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted authorities to carry out euthanasia of rabid, dangerous or aggressive dogs, in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules and other statutory protocols, to address threats to human life and public safety.

In a significant order passed in the suo motu case concerning the stray dog menace, a Bench of Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Sandeep Mehta and Justice N V Anjaria observed that authorities may take “legally permissible measures, including euthanasia” in cases involving dogs that pose a clear threat to public safety.

Referring to “deeply disturbing” reports of rising dog bite incidents, particularly involving children and senior citizens, the court refused to dilute its earlier directions requiring authorities to remove stray dogs from high-footfall public spaces such as educational institutions, bus stands, railway stations, sports complexes and hospitals.

The bench also issued additional directions to strengthen the implementation of its earlier orders, reiterating that dogs picked up from public places should not be returned to the same locations after sterilisation or vaccination.

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Among the fresh directions issued, the court asked States and Union Territories to take coordinated, time-bound steps to strengthen the Animal Birth Control framework and ensure the establishment of at least one fully functional ABC centre in every district, equipped with trained personnel, surgical facilities and supporting infrastructure.

The court further directed authorities to assess the need for additional ABC centres based on district population density and territorial extent.

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States and UTs were also instructed to strictly implement earlier directions on removing stray dogs from public spaces without delay or dilution, and to consider extending these measures to other crowded public areas and transit hubs after assessing local conditions and public safety risks.

(With LiveLaw inputs)