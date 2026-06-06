The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for Class 12 students to apply for verification and re-evaluation of their answer sheets by one day to June 7.

The decision comes after several students reported difficulties in accessing scanned copies of their answer books and submitting applications through the board's post-result services portal, which was launched on June 2.

"In the interest of students, the CBSE has decided to extend the last date for submission of applications for verification and re-evaluation for the Class 12 board examinations, thereby providing students additional time and support to complete the process," the board said in a post on X.

The previous deadline of June 6 (midnight) has been extended to June 7 (midnight). "Students are requested to take note of the revised schedule and submit their applications accordingly," the board added.

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The online portal was opened on Tuesday to allow students dissatisfied with their board examination evaluation to seek verification of issues in scanned copies of answer books and apply for re-evaluation of answers.

According to the CBSE, students can report issues such as missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps or graphs, blurred pages, incorrect answer books, or evaluation against a different question paper set.

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The board has come under scrutiny after some Class 12 students alleged that the scanned copies of their answer sheets uploaded on the portal did not match their handwriting, raising concerns about possible discrepancies in the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the CBSE has lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police alleging a series of coordinated cyberattacks targeting its post-result services portal. The alleged attacks are believed to have contributed to the technical issues and widespread complaints from students.

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In a related development, the Cabinet Secretariat has announced the formation of a one-member committee to investigate the procurement of services for the OSM system used by the CBSE.