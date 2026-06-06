Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), joined a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Saturday as hundreds of supporters gathered at the venue amid heightened security arrangements.

A large number of participants, most of them young people, attended the protest wearing cockroach masks and carrying flowers. School students, accompanied by their parents, were also seen taking part in the demonstration.

The crowd largely comprised school and college students as well as young professionals, many of whom chanted slogans and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, in black cap, holds a copy of autobiography of Dr BR Ambedkar as he arrives at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Dipke, who arrived in Delhi earlier in the day, had urged supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the protest remained peaceful. He had also appealed to participants to offer flowers to police personnel as a gesture of goodwill.

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Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has extended support to the movement, reiterated that he would undertake a six-week fast if Dipke is arrested.

In a post on X, Dipke expressed excitement about meeting supporters at Jantar Mantar and encouraged them to bring a book and the national flag. He also urged participants to offer flowers to police personnel as a "gesture of compassion and gratitude," emphasising that the movement should be led with "love and peace."

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"Landed. Looking forward to meeting you all at Jantar Mantar. Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga! Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace!" he said.

The protest has been organised by the CJP, a youth-led online movement that has been demanding accountability for the alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment tests, including NEET, CBSE, CUET, and SSC examinations.

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Dipke, who recently returned from the United States to participate in the mobilisation, has described the campaign as a peaceful constitutional movement.

The protest marks the first major on-ground mobilisation by the Cockroach Janta Party, an online youth-led movement that has gained significant traction on social media in recent weeks through its campaign seeking accountability in examinations and recruitment processes.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters and others gather ahead of the arrival of the digital outfit's founder Abhijeet Dipke to seek permission to protest at Jantar Mantar. Photo: PTI

Wangchuk encouraged young participants to maintain peace and cooperate with authorities. He advised protesters to carry only essential items, such as water bottles and mobile phones, and encouraged them to bring flowers. He also mentioned that anyone found carrying weapons or suspicious objects should be reported to the police immediately.

Security tightened in Delhi

Security has been heightened across the national capital in view of the protest. Police officials indicated that additional personnel have been deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, border entry points, and other sensitive locations.

Around 40 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed to assist the Delhi Police in maintaining law and order. Senior officers, including Joint Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Additional DCPs and ACPs from various districts, have been assigned field duties to supervise security arrangements.

More than 1,000 police personnel have been allocated for deployment throughout New Delhi and other strategic locations as a precaution.

(With PTI inputs)