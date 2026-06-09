Eight workers were killed and six others injured on Monday afternoon following a sudden explosion at the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) in Visakhapatnam. According to a press release from the Press Information Bureau, the deadly blast occurred around 4.15 pm inside the facility's Steel Melt Shop-1.

Following the explosion, a severe ball of fire rose up to the ceiling and the overhead crane caught fire. "RINL is investigating the accident. In addition, a 3-member external enquiry committee led by Director-in-charge Bokaro of SAIL has also been assigned to enquire into the accident," said the press release.

According to the police, molten iron spilt on to workers. Police said the molten iron was extremely hot at about 1,600 degrees Celsius.

Visakhapatnam collector M Abhishikth Kishore said the situation is under control and other operations in the affected facility are suspended, leaving "no more scope for further accidents."

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Three of the six workers are stable and out of danger, while one worker who suffered nearly 100 per cent burns remains in critical condition, a health official told PTI on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a representative of the steel plant workers told a vernacular television that molten metal brought from the blast furnace is normally reheated to extremely high temperatures before being transported in a ladle to another unit for processing. He said that the molten steel spilled from the ladle during the transfer process, triggering a massive fire and forcing workers in the vicinity to flee. "Three workers died on the spot and some of the injured succumbed while being shifted to the hospital," he said.

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Incidentally, the accident occurred during a shift-change period, making it difficult to immediately ascertain the exact number of personnel present in the area at the time of the incident. However, the latest incident is being described as unprecedented in terms of a ladle-related accident involving molten steel. Further, some workers flagged manpower shortages and maintenance issues.

Ex gratia announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and also extended ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and injured workers. "Saddened by the mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest," he said in a post on X. An ex gratia of ₹2 lakh from Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, he said, adding that the injured would be given ₹50,000.

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The Centre has announced an ex gratia of ₹25 lakh for the families of each worker killed in the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) accident, besides permanent employment to one family member and other support measures, according to Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the steel plant accident left him deeply shocked. "I am distressed to learn that several workers have lost their lives in this accident. I have spoken to the concerned officials and directed them to undertake relief measures in coordination with all government departments," the CM said in a post on X.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday said that the families of regular employees killed in the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (Vizag Steel Plant) accident will receive a compensation of ₹1.72 crore each, while those of the contract staff would be paid ₹45.75 lakh each.