New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday declared the results of the second edition of the Class 10 board examinations, with more than 59% of students who appeared for improvement succeeding in raising their scores.

The overall pass percentage for the 2026 Class 10 board examinations increased to 96.78%, up from 93.6% recorded after the first examination. The revised figure reflects the combined results of both editions of the examination.

According to CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, more than 6.63 lakh students appeared for the second board examination. Of these, over 5.13 lakh took the exam to improve their scores, and more than 59% of them performed better than in the main examination.

More than 1.49 lakh students appeared under the compartment category, with over 52% clearing the examination.

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In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE introduced two board examinations for Class 10 from the 2026 academic year.

The first board examination was held from February 17 to March 11, while the second was conducted from May 15 to May 21. The second examination allows eligible students to improve their performance, with the better of the two scores considered for the final result.

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How to check CBSE results 2026 online

Students can access their results through official portals such as:

Steps to download CBSE marksheet

Visit the official results website

Click on “Class 10 Results 2026”

Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, date of birth

Submit details

Download and save the marksheet