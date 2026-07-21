New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after repeated disruptions by Opposition members demanding discussions on NEET question paper leak, the CJP protest and the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The second day of the Monsoon Session witnessed virtually no legislative business as the House was adjourned multiple times amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs.

As soon as Question Hour began at 11 am, Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House, raising slogans over NEET paper leak and the police baton charge on students protesting the issue.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged members to maintain order and assured them that they would get an opportunity to raise their concerns in accordance with the rules. However, as the protests continued, he adjourned the House.

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When the House reassembled at noon, the Opposition resumed its protests. Amid the din, ministers tabled parliamentary papers, but repeated appeals from the Chair for members to return to their seats went unheeded, forcing another adjournment until 2 pm.

The protests continued when the House reconvened in the afternoon. Presiding officer Dilip Saikia appealed to the protesting members to resume their seats and participate in the proceedings, but the sloganeering persisted, prompting him to adjourn the House for the day.

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This was the second consecutive day of the Monsoon Session to be disrupted by Opposition protests, with little to no business transacted on either day.

(With PTI inputs)