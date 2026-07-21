Ten people were killed after a tunnel under construction collapsed due to a landslide in Sikkim's Namchi district a day ago, police said on Tuesday. The number of victims could rise as search and rescue operations are underway, a Namchi district official said. Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said the tunnel of NHPC Teesta Stage VI Hydroelectric Project at Samardung in Jholungey caved in due to a landslide.

A total of 25 people, including project officials and workers, were trapped inside the ADIT-3 tunnel when it suddenly collapsed on Monday, he said. The CM said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with him and enquired about the rescue operations.

"Ten bodies have been recovered till 9.30 am on Tuesday. Seven of the deceased have been identified, while three unidentified bodies were sent to the District Hospital Singtam and STNM Hospital," the Namchi police said in a statement. Of the seven identified deceased, four were from West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, one each from Assam, Punjab and Uttarakhand's Dehradun, and one was a resident of Namchi.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families of the workers, who have lost their lives. In this hour of grief, the thoughts and prayers of the entire state are with the bereaved families, and we stand firmly by them during this difficult time,” Tamang said in a statement.

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The chief minister said he was closely monitoring the ongoing rescue operation.

The teams of the Namchi district administration, Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), Sikkim Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Pakyong and Siliguri, along with other specialised agencies, were working tirelessly to recover the bodies of the remaining workers trapped inside the tunnel, Tamang said.

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Shah expressed deep concern over the incident and assured every possible assistance from the Centre, Tamang said. He also thanked the Union home minister for his continued support and concern for the people of Sikkim during the difficult time.

The chief minister said he has directed the authorities to provide every possible assistance, expedite the rescue efforts, and ensure that the highest standards of safety are strictly maintained throughout the operation.

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On Monday, the district officials had said around 27 workers were trapped inside the tunnel under construction after a landslide blocked its entrance and triggered a suspected gas leak in the afternoon. The rescue operation had been complicated by the presence of gas inside the tunnel, with several personnel experiencing dizziness and losing consciousness while attempting to reach the trapped workers

The gas is believed to be naturally emanating from underground strata or rock formations disturbed by the landslide.

The CM announced Rs 4 lakh as ex-gratia for the next of kin of those workers who died in the collapse of the tunnel under construction in Namchi district and Rs 50,000 for the injured.