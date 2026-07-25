Amid celebrations over Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has issued a three-point checklist of its demands on its X handle. Of the three, the first, calling for Pradhan's resignation, has been ticked off. However, the party made it clear that its remaining two demands should not be buried in the celebrations.

In its post, the CJP reiterated its demand for ₹1 crore each in compensation to the families of all students who died by suicide and insisted that no action be taken against student protesters. The party emphasised both demands by writing them in all caps.

The post was among a series of messages declaring the resignation a victory for democracy while asserting that peaceful protests would not go unanswered. Social media, meanwhile, has been flooded with celebratory posts, memes and fast-paced reels reminiscent of the Gen Z-style protest videos that have gone viral over the past few days.

Even amid the celebrations, the CJP and its founder Abhijit Dipke remained firm that the movement would continue until all its demands were met.

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"There's no need to be afraid. This is democracy. He (Pradhan) has resigned, but we have two more demands. We won't stop like this. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. But the families of the children who died by suicide should receive compensation of one crore rupees. They should get it. One crore rupees compensation to all those families. And second, these police goons who acted on the 20th (July). Action must be taken against the police officers for that. Remember, do not mess with cockroaches," Dipke told the media after learning of Pradhan's resignation.

The party's chief spokesperson, Saurav Das, also refused to attend a meeting with the Centre, reiterating that discussions would only proceed once all of the party's demands were accepted in writing.

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"We've been called at 3.30 pm. We're not going anywhere until all our demands are met and they give them in writing. This is a huge victory," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, the CJP's national spokesperson, Ashutosh Ranka, called for a peaceful candle march across the country at 6 pm. "If you accept our three demands in writing, we will go home. We have requested permission to take out a peaceful candle march across the country. Everyone should take out a candle march across the country at 6 pm," he said.

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Dipke also used the occasion to argue that issue-based politics, rather than communal politics, could bring about meaningful change. "Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. And this resignation is proof that if you are not afraid, if you do not bow down to this government, then we can force the resignation of anyone," he said.

"If there is no Hindu-Muslim politics, if there is only issue-based politics, then even the biggest thrones will be shaken. When we rise above Hindu-Muslim politics and talk about issues, it will be good for the country," he added.

The Cockroach Janata Party, an organic movement protesting paper leaks and alleged irregularities in the examination system, traces its origins to a remark by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, who referred to youngsters as "cockroaches". The group has been protesting at Jantar Mantar since June 20. The agitation gained momentum after Sonam Wangchuk and members of the Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) joined the hunger strike.

However, the protests later turned violent, with clashes breaking out between protesters and the police. Both sides accused each other of using excessive force.

Following the clashes, the CJP said its spokespersons, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, met BJP president J P Nadda and submitted a memorandum outlining the party's demands.