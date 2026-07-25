Kerala lottery Karunya KR-762 result today 25/07/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for KB 845108 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Karunya KR-762 lottery draw, held on Saturday in Thiruvananthapuram.
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The top prize is ₹1 crore, with subsequent prizes of ₹25 lakh and ₹10 lakh, all subject to tax deductions.
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Winners must verify their tickets against the official Kerala Government Gazette and submit claims within 30 days, providing identification and surrendering tickets as per the specified procedure.
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-762 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹10 lakh.
Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – KB 845108
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – KJ 772827
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - KD 560761
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)
1179, 2115, 2197, 2335, 2710, 3480, 3713, 3996, 4306, 4313, 5407, 5818, 6047, 6708, 6837, 7070, 8004, 8268, 9833
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Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
1212, 3958, 4223, 5157, 8491, 8931
Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0267, 0553, 0598, 0640, 1014, 1363, 1483, 1635, 1737, 2239, 2774, 2832, 3347, 3627, 4022, 4434, 4867, 5009, 5071, 6492, 6857, 6992, 8014, 8139, 8242
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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0381, 0421, 0577, 0716, 0998, 1001, 1061, 1412, 1435, 1453, 1733, 1773, 1830, 1931, 2033, 2092, 2216, 2377, 2455, 2850, 3252, 3636, 3810, 3833, 3863, 3909, 4115, 4416, 4443, 4572, 4581, 4697, 4839, 5333, 5648, 5732, 5796, 6003, 6238, 6413, 6614, 6707, 6713, 6800, 6856, 6901, 6927, 7031, 7243, 7351, 7511, 7527, 7578, 7765, 8043, 8097, 8158, 8211, 8212, 8509, 8539, 8657, 8763, 8850, 8968, 9121, 9130, 9199, 9464, 9516, 9537, 9607, 9674, 9744, 9911, 9991
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0053, 0437, 0457, 0463, 0529, 0897, 0913, 0990, 1082, 1208, 1367, 1547, 1557, 1970, 2022, 2049, 2410, 2541, 2613, 2625, 2742, 2768, 2773, 2863, 2904, 3002, 3013, 3036, 3152, 3373, 3482, 3548, 3555, 3578, 3812, 3857, 3905, 3982, 4038, 4040, 4046, 4186, 4329, 4489, 4543, 4655, 4739, 4850, 4856, 4900, 5000, 5088, 5148, 5183, 5195, 5201, 5405, 5430, 5549, 5701, 5835, 6112, 6134, 6219, 6308, 6346, 6509, 6701, 6794, 6844, 7078, 7109, 7468, 7567, 7583, 7662, 7806, 7922, 7927, 7955, 8020, 8094, 8487, 8650, 8681, 9001, 9089, 9091, 9232, 9554, 9582, 9646
Ninth prize: ₹100 (144)
0014, 0043, 0247, 0280, 0289, 0307, 0322, 0348, 0424, 0432, 0506, 0555, 0601, 0681, 0683, 0726, 0798, 1050, 1142, 1533, 1730, 1748, 1756, 1888, 1980, 2069, 2105, 2249, 2283, 2291, 2365, 2412, 2510, 2525, 2598, 2601, 2640, 2755, 2770, 2783, 2853, 2985, 3086, 3116, 3228, 3278, 3280, 3325, 3339, 3411, 3516, 3538, 3608, 3824, 3880, 3903, 4079, 4080, 4093, 4237, 4326, 4363, 4474, 4518, 4529, 4765, 4779, 4824, 4828, 4903, 4921, 4969, 5007, 5014, 5179, 5200, 5203, 5213, 5289, 5362, 5435, 5456, 5499, 5522, 5536, 5595, 5668, 5681, 5768, 5805, 5972, 5980, 6078, 6247, 6506, 6544, 6771, 6784, 6906, 7047, 7230, 7264, 7268, 7276, 7317, 7381, 7497, 7540, 7560, 7563, 7589, 7602, 7615, 7617, 7658, 7797, 7845, 7894, 8189, 8370, 8389, 8471, 8606, 8619, 8638, 8724, 8851, 8960, 9051, 9068, 9096, 9243, 9312, 9330, 9331, 9348, 9362, 9398, 9519, 9656, 9804, 9824, 9832, 9982
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Suvarna Keralam SK-62 result 24.07.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.