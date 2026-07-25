The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-762 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹10 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – KB 845108

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for all the remaining series)

Second prize: ₹30 lakh – KJ 772827

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - KD 560761

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (19)

1179, 2115, 2197, 2335, 2710, 3480, 3713, 3996, 4306, 4313, 5407, 5818, 6047, 6708, 6837, 7070, 8004, 8268, 9833

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

1212, 3958, 4223, 5157, 8491, 8931

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0267, 0553, 0598, 0640, 1014, 1363, 1483, 1635, 1737, 2239, 2774, 2832, 3347, 3627, 4022, 4434, 4867, 5009, 5071, 6492, 6857, 6992, 8014, 8139, 8242

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0381, 0421, 0577, 0716, 0998, 1001, 1061, 1412, 1435, 1453, 1733, 1773, 1830, 1931, 2033, 2092, 2216, 2377, 2455, 2850, 3252, 3636, 3810, 3833, 3863, 3909, 4115, 4416, 4443, 4572, 4581, 4697, 4839, 5333, 5648, 5732, 5796, 6003, 6238, 6413, 6614, 6707, 6713, 6800, 6856, 6901, 6927, 7031, 7243, 7351, 7511, 7527, 7578, 7765, 8043, 8097, 8158, 8211, 8212, 8509, 8539, 8657, 8763, 8850, 8968, 9121, 9130, 9199, 9464, 9516, 9537, 9607, 9674, 9744, 9911, 9991

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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0053, 0437, 0457, 0463, 0529, 0897, 0913, 0990, 1082, 1208, 1367, 1547, 1557, 1970, 2022, 2049, 2410, 2541, 2613, 2625, 2742, 2768, 2773, 2863, 2904, 3002, 3013, 3036, 3152, 3373, 3482, 3548, 3555, 3578, 3812, 3857, 3905, 3982, 4038, 4040, 4046, 4186, 4329, 4489, 4543, 4655, 4739, 4850, 4856, 4900, 5000, 5088, 5148, 5183, 5195, 5201, 5405, 5430, 5549, 5701, 5835, 6112, 6134, 6219, 6308, 6346, 6509, 6701, 6794, 6844, 7078, 7109, 7468, 7567, 7583, 7662, 7806, 7922, 7927, 7955, 8020, 8094, 8487, 8650, 8681, 9001, 9089, 9091, 9232, 9554, 9582, 9646

Ninth prize: ₹100 (144)

0014, 0043, 0247, 0280, 0289, 0307, 0322, 0348, 0424, 0432, 0506, 0555, 0601, 0681, 0683, 0726, 0798, 1050, 1142, 1533, 1730, 1748, 1756, 1888, 1980, 2069, 2105, 2249, 2283, 2291, 2365, 2412, 2510, 2525, 2598, 2601, 2640, 2755, 2770, 2783, 2853, 2985, 3086, 3116, 3228, 3278, 3280, 3325, 3339, 3411, 3516, 3538, 3608, 3824, 3880, 3903, 4079, 4080, 4093, 4237, 4326, 4363, 4474, 4518, 4529, 4765, 4779, 4824, 4828, 4903, 4921, 4969, 5007, 5014, 5179, 5200, 5203, 5213, 5289, 5362, 5435, 5456, 5499, 5522, 5536, 5595, 5668, 5681, 5768, 5805, 5972, 5980, 6078, 6247, 6506, 6544, 6771, 6784, 6906, 7047, 7230, 7264, 7268, 7276, 7317, 7381, 7497, 7540, 7560, 7563, 7589, 7602, 7615, 7617, 7658, 7797, 7845, 7894, 8189, 8370, 8389, 8471, 8606, 8619, 8638, 8724, 8851, 8960, 9051, 9068, 9096, 9243, 9312, 9330, 9331, 9348, 9362, 9398, 9519, 9656, 9804, 9824, 9832, 9982

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Kerala lottery result yesterday: Suvarna Keralam SK-62 result 24.07.2026

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.